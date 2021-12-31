We need a new national unity in grief as Covid disrupts the traditional rituals of mourning

We need to find ways to grieve as individuals, and also collectively as a nation, or we risk grief becoming chronic, unleashing new emotional, psychological and physical illnesses.

South Africans, even before Covid hit, have experienced much grief. Many stoically soldier on after devastating losses, telling themselves they do not have the time, the luxury or the money to indulge in grief.



