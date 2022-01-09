Hamba kahle to the people’s archbishop: A reflection on the extraordinary life of Desmond Tutu
Tutu taught us to stand up for what was right, even if you were standing alone
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu once said he was a “prisoner of hope”. He said hope was different from optimism, his hope being firmly grounded in spirituality. While some may struggle with spirituality being a tangible thing, what we can reflect on and see evidence of are the actions of the Arch.
Tutu was one of the architects of democracy in SA. He was also one of its many foot soldiers. He is famous for physically inserting himself, in full priestly regalia, between anti-apartheid protesters and heavily armed apartheid police more than once...
