Light at the end of a long tunnel

The waning of Omicron and the publication of part one of the state capture report offer hope that we are slowly emerging from a dark place

As we bid 2021 goodbye and welcomed 2022, we said “Happy New Year” with mixed emotions. On New Year’s Day, South Africans said their final farewells to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday December 26.



In a moving eulogy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “If we are to understand a global icon to be someone of great moral stature, of exceptional qualities and of service to humanity, there can be no doubt that it refers to the man we are laying to rest today.”..