Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
The EFF MP seems to admire Guy Fawkes gunpowder plots
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Our very own Guy Fawkes wannabee
The EFF has always done its best to drag parliament through the mud, most memorably with its schoolyard antics at Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation addresses. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.