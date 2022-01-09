Opinion

Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The EFF MP seems to admire Guy Fawkes gunpowder plots

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

Our very own Guy Fawkes wannabee

The EFF has always done its best to drag parliament through the mud, most memorably with its schoolyard antics at Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation addresses. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Opinion
  2. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Black Lives Matter — but not to our government Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Stop kicking the Zondo can down the road Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision Opinion

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech