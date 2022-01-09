Parliament’s inferno and the ‘suspect’s’ arrest are nothing but smoke and mirrors for a cover-up

Ramaphosa and his administration are guilty of negligence, dereliction of duty and disregard for national security

The attack in early 2021 on the US Capitol was the culmination of a months-long ferment for an insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters.



Throughout the onslaught, right-wing protesters had been gathering at strategic statehouses but no state buildings were set on fire. The insurrectionists did not achieve what the alleged “arsonist” in parliament achieved single-handedly this week. ..