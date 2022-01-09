Incidentally...

Perhaps it’s time to push the panic button

In the wake of several disturbing events in SA, earlier this week Deputy President David Mabuza told South Africans to take a deep breath because the government has everything under control.



“There’s hunger, people have lost their jobs, lots of uncertainty, but in terms of the safety of our people, our people should know we have strong institutions that must be protected and that are looking after our safety. So there’s no need to panic,” Mabuza said during a Cosatu event in Limpopo. ..