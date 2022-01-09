Popia is not just alphabet soup. There is method in all the mandated madness

Initial technical glitches have been overcome and the act is ready for implementation, says Pansy Tlakula

On July 1 2021, the most important elements of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) came into effect.



For South Africans it meant sifting through e-mails to unsubscribe from services you never realised you were signed up for or accepting the fact that the websites you frequent are using cookies to track your personal preferences. ..