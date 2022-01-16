Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula
In the words of the song, hit the road, Mbaks, and don’t you come back no more, no more
16 January 2022 - 00:00
Hit the road, Mbaks, and don't you come back
One of the biggest mysteries of the New Dawn era is why Minister Razzmatazz still has his job...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.