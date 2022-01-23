A premier who is too scrupulous for his own good

Oscar Mabuyane is the victim of a whispering campaign by those who don’t like his firm implentation of ANC policy

When Oscar Mabuyane was elected provincial secretary of the ANC in the Eastern Cape in 2009, the administrative system of the ANC and some structures in the province were rattled by many things, including the defection of some members, including Mabuyane’s predecessor in the post, Siphatho Handi, to COPE.



Together with his colleagues in the provincial executive committee (PEC), Mabuyane was tasked with building the structures of the ANC, stabilising the ANC and ensuring members deployed to government institutions performed according to the targets set in the manifesto of the ANC. ..