Why celebrate when a million kids don’t make it to matric every year?

It’s time we changed our definition of success when it comes to SA’s matric results

Did you know that the national matric class of 2021 represents only 54% of the children who entered grade 1 12 years ago? The 76.4% of candidates who sat the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations last year and passed constitute a fraction of that 54%, rather than of the entire cohort.



This is according to a 2019 parliamentary reply by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga who, using data from Stats SA’s 2018 general household survey, estimated that in 2018 53.8% of those aged 22-25 in SA had completed at least grade 12, representing a dropout rate of 46.2%...