Zondo highlights the key issue hobbling SA, but his proposed fix doesn’t go far enough

Public procurement is one of the most important things the government does, and attracts the corrupt like flies to honey

The first report of the Zondo commission does more than identify culprits for criminal prosecution. It goes a long way in confirming, and providing further detail about what was argued in the 2017 “Betrayal of the Promise” report published by the State Capacity Research Group . It also lays out an ambitious project of government reform.



Part 1 of the Zondo report shows how corruption in SA is the result of incestuous relationships between political, administrative and economic powers in the management of the state apparatus. While the report resembles the verdict in a criminal case in the way it marshals evidence of crimes and names those responsible, the recommendations also offer an anti-corruption agenda with comprehensive and ambitious proposals. ..