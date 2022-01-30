Free markets have failed — we need an interventionist state

The state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 10 provides a unique chance for him to prove that his administration has a solid plan to rescue SA from impending collapse. The nation is crying for daring, decisive and visionary leadership that will help solve its many intractable economic and social problems.



This is a moment to consolidate our young democracy and revive most of the promise with which it began, and to move away from public squabbles and damaging corruption scandals. ..