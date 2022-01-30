Opinion

Mampara of the week: Thandekile Mnyimba

30 January 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth

More bully than manager

Commission for Gender Equality deputy chair Nthabiseng Moleko was a strong contender for Mampara following revelations that she advised the commission to issue an ill-advised warning about the effects of the Covid vaccine on the menstrual cycle — without reading the full study she relied on. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI | In defence of transformation under the rule of law Insight
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: André Ayew Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Does what happens in Dubai stay in Dubai? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...