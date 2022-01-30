Opening our agricultural exports to new markets deserves urgent attention

More trade deals and attention to infrastructure are key to supporting this crucial sector of the economy

Towards the end of 2021, when Covid offered a slight reprieve, my colleagues and I travelled across a few provinces of SA, meeting agribusiness bosses. Our visits were aimed purely at connecting, and understanding business conditions after various waves of the pandemic and the disruptions that followed. At the time, the agricultural sector was having a “sunshine” moment, with bumper harvests, and higher commodity prices boosting profitability for those farming grains and oilseeds.



Even the wine producers we met in Paarl were somewhat optimistic, focusing on rebuilding the industry following the devastation caused by the bans on alcohol sales. Conversations focused on sustainably growing the agricultural sector and ensuring the vibrancy of rural economies...