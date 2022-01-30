The delusions of turning on foreigners
30 January 2022 - 00:02
I watched a TV interview in which Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie argued himself breathless about “foreigners” taking jobs away from South Africans. He said he wanted all jobs, “100%”, to go to South Africans. Foreigners should “go back to their country”.
He contradicted himself often, as people using this line of argument often do. They try to say they have no problem with documented foreigners living and working in SA. But before long even the “legal” ones also have to “go home” or can only do jobs no South African wants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.