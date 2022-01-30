Incidentally...

We’ve had enough fires already, thank you

Politicians are cynically stoking xenophobia to pick up votes

I’m not sure exactly what is going on in Ukraine, but there is a clear and present danger of Very Bad Things happening (again) in SA. The warning signs are glaringly apparent for anyone who cares to see them. Unfortunately, most don’t.



It’s not like we haven’t had enough time or evidence to become concerned...