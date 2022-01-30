Opinion

Incidentally...

We’ve had enough fires already, thank you

Politicians are cynically stoking xenophobia to pick up votes

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
30 January 2022 - 00:00

I’m not sure exactly what is going on in Ukraine, but there is a clear and present danger of Very Bad Things happening (again) in SA. The warning signs are glaringly apparent for anyone who cares to see them. Unfortunately, most don’t. 

It’s not like we haven’t had enough time or evidence to become concerned...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI | In defence of transformation under the rule of law Insight
  3. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: André Ayew Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Does what happens in Dubai stay in Dubai? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...