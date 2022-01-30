Why the state wants to keep the poor tied to its apron strings

Every job provided by the SME sector means one more person is less dependent on government handouts — and might feel less inclined to vote ANC

On the logic that jackals are the best guardians of chickens, this week the minister of small business development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, offered a stern warning on her website.



“As government we have a responsibility to enforce regulatory compliance in the SMME [small, medium and micro enterprise] sector and close businesses that are trading illegally,” she said...