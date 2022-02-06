A JSC that discomfits candidates and disgusts onlookers serves no-one

Interviews for the highest judicial office in the land sank to new lows this week

Dianne Hawker Journalist

“When you are a leader your job is to be insulted.” This was a sentiment shared by advocate Dali Mpofu as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed Raymond Zondo for the chief justice position this week.



Though this might be a maxim that many leaders accept, it seems the JSC added slander and sexualisation to the list of things leaders in the judiciary should expect. ..