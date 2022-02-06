Digital currencies can yield major dividends for Africa

They would contribute to the eradication of poverty and grow intra-African trade

Digital currency is gaining ground in Africa.



According to the central bank digital currency (CBDC) tracker, 12 African countries, including the continent’s biggest economies — Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya — are in various stages of developing their digital currencies. Globally, 87 countries are exploring digital currencies, an increase from just 35 in mid-2020...