Keep those masks on, we’re not out of the woods yet

The pandemic appears to be easing, but this is no time for complacency

The pandemic has killed millions, devastated economies and left the world weary and uncertain about the future. Now, two years into this grim chapter in human history, countries are lifting the restrictions once deemed necessary to limit the spread of the virus.



Restrictions are being rolled back for two reasons: infection and hospitalisation rates are falling in many countries as vaccination cover increases; and many have reached the limit of what they are prepared to tolerate in terms of limitations on their liberty...