Sexism, political bias, disrespect: when will the JSC learn from its mistakes?

In this week’s proceedings for choosing the next chief justice, the nation was once again subjected to an often cringeworthy spectacle

Because of the judiciary’s position as a pillar of our democracy, the choice of the country’s chief justice is a serious matter. It follows that the selection process must be seen to be beyond reproach and engenders public trust.



The task of ensuring that this happens falls to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which conducts the relevant interviews with candidates. In this week’s proceedings for choosing the next chief justice, the JSC did not exactly cover itself in glory. ..