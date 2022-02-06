The defence force is seriously wounded, and state capture of Denel played a big role

The SANDF needs Denel to provide the gears for the military machine to move forward. Right now, that machine has all but died

SA’s primary arms manufacturer, Denel, and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), are joined at the hip. If the one fails, the other will follow.



The second Zondo commission report, released this week, revealed the role of the Gupta cabal and other state captors in the decline of Denel, a state-owned enterprise that from 2011 until 2015 achieved 88% of its business targets...