US and SA must together oppose Russian aggression in Ukraine

The world is watching Russia’s pattern of unprovoked aggression toward Ukraine. Russia’s actions are a threat not only to Ukraine but also to principles that go to the heart of peace and security in Africa and around the world: that one country cannot change the borders of another by force or dictate the terms of another country’s foreign policy or forbid another country from choosing its own alliances.



Our aims as the US are simple. We invite all nations to reaffirm these principles and reinforce the world’s democratic states and institutions. We do this to improve the lives of citizens of the US, citizens of SA and citizens of the world. And we do this together. ..