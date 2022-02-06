Zondo dropped the ball on Fraser and his secrets about state capture
The work of the Zondo commission seems incomplete without access to the top secret files Fraser referred to, and Fraser’s responses to questioning
06 February 2022 - 00:00
Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo tried to pick his words carefully at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) hearings, but it seemed too hard a task to accomplish under immense pressure for almost the whole day.
When asked about his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zondo correctly said the commission would not have completed its work properly if Ramaphosa had not been called to testify. This is because Ramaphosa was not just in the executive at the height of state capture, but was former president Jacob Zuma’s deputy and chair of the ANC’s deployment committee, an entity about which he was quizzed...
