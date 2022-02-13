Between the Sona dream and the reality falls the shadow of ANC dysfunction

ANC leaders routinely announce wonderful-sounding new policies to fix the country's woes, but they never get implemented. There are reasons for this

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s problem is that when he instructs his government to implement the new policies announced in his state of the nation address (Sona), he will be resisted, ignored or stalled until they become a distant memory.



This inability to get the state to turn new policies into action is likely to continue unless Ramaphosa and ANC leaders grasp how the process of implementation works — and then make wholesale changes to fast-track it. ..