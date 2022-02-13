Opinion

Even in death there is no peace for Nat Nakasa

A recent column in the Sunday Times misstated the facts around his death in exile in New York and the role of the state in bringing his remains home in 2014

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By Siphiwo Mahala

In his article “In life and death Nakasa a grave indictment of how SA treats its heroes (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2022-02-06-in-life-and-death-nakasa-a-grave-indictment-of-how-sa-treats-its-heroes/)” (February 6), Barney Mthombothi brought to our attention the sacrilegious act of the vandalisation of Nat Nakasa’s tombstone. I am equally peeved as I believe no good reason can be proffered to justify such a heinous deed.

Mthombothi rightly states that “Nakasa occupies a special place in the pantheon of South African journalism”. It is not surprising that the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) named its top award after him. The hallmark of Nakasa’s contribution is probably his resolve to create a society in which all races lived together in harmony. As the first black columnist of the white-dominated Rand Daily Mail, Nakasa brought South Africans of all walks of life together...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Cricket SA’s harassment of Boucher and Smith is a political ... Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  3. Boxing great Muhammad Ali's ex-wife packs a punch of her own Insight
  4. ‘We are united for one purpose and that is to see our learners achieve’ Insight
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Zondo dropped the ball on Fraser and his secrets about state ... Opinion

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022