Even in death there is no peace for Nat Nakasa

A recent column in the Sunday Times misstated the facts around his death in exile in New York and the role of the state in bringing his remains home in 2014

In his article “In life and death Nakasa a grave indictment of how SA treats its heroes (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2022-02-06-in-life-and-death-nakasa-a-grave-indictment-of-how-sa-treats-its-heroes/)” (February 6), Barney Mthombothi brought to our attention the sacrilegious act of the vandalisation of Nat Nakasa’s tombstone. I am equally peeved as I believe no good reason can be proffered to justify such a heinous deed.



Mthombothi rightly states that “Nakasa occupies a special place in the pantheon of South African journalism”. It is not surprising that the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) named its top award after him. The hallmark of Nakasa’s contribution is probably his resolve to create a society in which all races lived together in harmony. As the first black columnist of the white-dominated Rand Daily Mail, Nakasa brought South Africans of all walks of life together...