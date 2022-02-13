Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically incoherent
The government can and should create jobs, writes Arthur Mutambara
13 February 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) covered the economy, national security, anti-corruption efforts, strengthening democracy and a proposal for a new social compact. He specifically made a passionate plea for a collective approach to “revitalise the economy” and end SA’s triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment. There have been various responses to his Sona presentation, some charitable and others not, from different sectors of society.
There is one instructive remark Ramaphosa made that throws a spanner in the works, detracts from his national vision and undermines his efforts to address the crises faced by the country: “Government does not create jobs, the private sector does.” ..
