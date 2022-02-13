Cartoon
Ramaphosa locks up the cabinet to ‘finally get things done’
13 February 2022 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent decisions to move vital government functions into his office, has been seen by many as a way to bypass his ministers and bring about much-needed reform.
Ramaphosa started the year by announcing that he had designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to take political responsibility of the State Security Agency (SSA). He later announced former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele as head of a newly established presidential climate finance task team...
