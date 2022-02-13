SA should take its lead from UK on how to dismiss incompetent leaders
13 February 2022 - 00:00
Cressida Dick is probably a name many South Africans won't readily recognise. She was, until this week, head of London’s Metropolitan Police, Britain’s biggest police force and the first woman to hold the position in the force’s almost 200-year history.
Appointed to a five-year term in 2017, which was extended by a further two years in September last year, Dick dramatically resigned — was pushed out — after a falling out with London mayor Sadiq Khan following a series of scandals ascribed to her alleged failure of leadership...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.