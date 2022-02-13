State of the Presidency
Ultra-cautious Ramaphosa ought to know there's no long game in politics
13 February 2022 - 00:00
In his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook to implement the recommendations of the state capture commission, and to present a plan of action by June 30. The time had come, he said, for those found to be responsible for state capture to be held to account.
But should the nation hold its breath, particularly when it comes to powerful figures in his own government?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.