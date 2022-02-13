State of the Presidency

Ultra-cautious Ramaphosa ought to know there's no long game in politics

In his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa undertook to implement the recommendations of the state capture commission, and to present a plan of action by June 30. The time had come, he said, for those found to be responsible for state capture to be held to account.



But should the nation hold its breath, particularly when it comes to powerful figures in his own government?..