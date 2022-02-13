We need to recruit wider society to fight the school-dropout plague

Teachers alone can't be expected to shoulder responsibility for keeping struggling pupils at school

At the start of a new school year, dropout rates are higher and attendance lower than they have been in 20 years — since the pandemic began, about 500,000 children dropped out of school. The task of addressing this challenge has mainly been laid at the feet of teachers, but a community response is needed if we hope to see an improvement in 2022.



The dropout rate is sobering for a few reasons. Attendance is crucial because it is the entry point into the domain of opportunities within the school system. The school should become a place where the pupil wants to be. When attendance is compromised due to school-related factors or social circumstances, it is likely to lead to school disengagement, a weakening of school attachment ties and learning dispositions, and eventual apathy and drop-out...