We’ve done it before, let’s do it again — join us to improve reading in SA

Let’s treat education as we have other social crises, and help our children realise their birthright

When I heard this week that rotational timetables were coming to an end and that schools would be re-opening full-time, I was excited and relieved. Excited because this signals a new era when we are learning how to live with the pandemic. I was relieved because just this week I received new information about the devastating impact of the pandemic.



Research from the department of basic education shows that South African 10-year-olds in 2021 knew less than our nine-year-olds in 2018, before the pandemic. The average child in SA has lost 1.3 years of learning. This is devastating and we need a huge push to make sure that the children of our country do not pay the price for what Covid has brought us...