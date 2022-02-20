ANC’s hard left faces a reality check

That the president’s remarks on job creation elicited heckles and groans from the Left shows they realise their world of make-believe is about to collapse

There were groans and a few uncomradely heckles in the Cape Town City Hall last week when President Cyril Ramaphosa uttered what to normal people seems common sense: that the private sector, not the government, creates jobs.



No big shakes, that. But to the forces pitted against against him in the ANC, Ramaphosa had taken an axe to the central canon of their ideology: the state is supreme; everything else bows to it...