Opinion

ANC’s hard left faces a reality check

That the president’s remarks on job creation elicited heckles and groans from the Left shows they realise their world of make-believe is about to collapse

20 February 2022 - 00:00

There were groans and a few uncomradely heckles in the Cape Town City Hall last week when President Cyril Ramaphosa uttered what to normal people seems common sense: that the private sector, not the government, creates jobs.

No big shakes, that. But to the forces pitted against against him in the ANC, Ramaphosa had taken an axe to the central canon of their ideology: the state is supreme; everything else bows to it...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically ... Opinion
  3. From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids Insight
  4. SAM MKOKELI | A centre of excellence in the Union Buildings Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team Opinion

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season