Cash for votes is the real reason for the ANC’s slow, painful death

Attempts to reform the party are doomed to failure unless the practice of buying votes for top positions is ended

The ANC, many believe, will lose its grip on national and provincial governments in just over 24 months. The pessimists, who consider themselves the realists, say “The ANC is already dead. Long may it live in spirit”.



The optimists, and these are few, say seeds of renewal planted in the Free State by former president Thabo Mbeki might just save the congress movement. In a story published on TimesLIVE, Mbeki is reported to have told the ANC in the Free State — the echo chamber of state capture and home to suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule — that the rebuilding of the ANC requires an overhaul and total membership audit...