Ramaphosa wasted his first 100 days in power

The president lost the opportunity to force through difficult structural reforms when he was at the peak of his powers in his first year in office

In countries with two-term presidential limits, the major presidential successes are generally achieved during the president's first term, when power is at peak, with power dissipating in the second term. Second terms usually turn into lame-duck ones as the jockeying by potential successors for power undermines the implementation of new reforms.



The phenomenon of the first 100 days in which new presidents at the peak of their power aggressively introduce their priority policies is based on the fact that presidential powers peak in the period immediately after securing power; they face the least resistance from opponents and are still riding the popular public wave of their presidential victory...