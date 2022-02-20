SA’s international loans: an open letter to Enoch Godongwana
A group of 19 academics and NGO leaders are pressing the finance minister to ‘give a full picture’ of how SA is using loans from institutions such as the World Bank
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Dear minister Enoch Godongwana..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.