The breathtaking indifference of those who scoff at the need for a minimum wage
Busani Ngcaweni responds to the views of economist Isaah Mhlanga on a national minimum wage
20 February 2022 - 00:00
"Never judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes,” goes the saying — one that opponents of the national minimum wage (NMW) should consider before they opine from the upper balconies of executive offices that paying the working man and woman the very minimum they need to survive does not “help the economy”.
To borrow from Stevie Wonder, “heaven help the man who kicks a man who has to crawl”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.