The breathtaking indifference of those who scoff at the need for a minimum wage

Busani Ngcaweni responds to the views of economist Isaah Mhlanga on a national minimum wage

"Never judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes,” goes the saying — one that opponents of the national minimum wage (NMW) should consider before they opine from the upper balconies of executive offices that paying the working man and woman the very minimum they need to survive does not “help the economy”.



To borrow from Stevie Wonder, “heaven help the man who kicks a man who has to crawl”...