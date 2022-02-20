Opinion

Uproot racism in schools with two simple steps

The emphasis should move from assimilation, or making everyone fit in to resemble the old guard, to integration — embracing a new inclusive culture

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Teresa Oakley-Smith

Violent incidents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein this week struck me with a sickening sense of déjà vu.

In 1996, I had sat on the Kambule Commission of Inquiry into education in North West, which singled out Vryburg High School as a hotbed of racial disharmony...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | School clashes remind us we are not as transformed as we think we ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WATCH | Pupils return to Jan Viljoen high school but parents remain uneasy Multimedia
  3. Human Rights Commission working to curb racism in schools South Africa
  4. Sadtu condemns alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen South Africa

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion
  2. ARTHUR MUTAMBARA | Ramaphosa is ideologically bankrupt and strategically ... Opinion
  3. From gangsters to corpses: the story of steroids Insight
  4. SAM MKOKELI | A centre of excellence in the Union Buildings Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | An emboldened Ramaphosa shops for a new team Opinion

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season