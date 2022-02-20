Uproot racism in schools with two simple steps
The emphasis should move from assimilation, or making everyone fit in to resemble the old guard, to integration — embracing a new inclusive culture
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Violent incidents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein this week struck me with a sickening sense of déjà vu.
In 1996, I had sat on the Kambule Commission of Inquiry into education in North West, which singled out Vryburg High School as a hotbed of racial disharmony...
