Uproot racism in schools with two simple steps

The emphasis should move from assimilation, or making everyone fit in to resemble the old guard, to integration — embracing a new inclusive culture

Violent incidents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein this week struck me with a sickening sense of déjà vu.



In 1996, I had sat on the Kambule Commission of Inquiry into education in North West, which singled out Vryburg High School as a hotbed of racial disharmony...