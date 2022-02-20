We are entering a season of Afrophobia that could severely damage brand SA

Attacks on foreign nationals do irreparable harm to efforts to attract skilled labour and international investors, revitalise tourism and rebuild our economy

We are entering a period of increasing animosity towards foreign nationals in SA. The conversation is extending beyond those who are not documented to those who are documented and are legally in the country.



We are now even asking if we should have foreign nationals in spaces such as education. We recently read reports of the North West and Limpopo not renewing the contracts of “educators without permanent residence permits”. Some classes are now forced to have 66 pupils per teacher...