Were the Gauteng ANC 'good guys' ever really that good?

With Zuma out of the way, Makhura and the Gauteng ANC are now judged on their own merits. And the picture isn’t pretty, writes S'Thembiso Msomi

It is hard to believe it now, but there was a time when David Makhura and the Gauteng ANC were seen as representing the very best of the ruling party and were regarded as indispensable in any endeavour to rescue the former liberation movement from its political crises.



Maybe it was all undeserved, but the perception was that they were among “the good guys”, often standing up to the then president Jacob Zuma and his powerful clique at a time when many other party structures were either cowering in silence or cheering on the dominant mob...