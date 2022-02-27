Kenyan response to Ukraine crisis puts SA to shame
In contrast to Kenya's clear condemnation, SA contorts itself with out-of-date clichés and contradictions while it coddles its tyrant friend in the Kremlin
27 February 2022 - 00:00
Russia drove its tanks and fired its missiles over the international rule book this week and launched an unprovoked attack on neighbouring Ukraine, unleashing a new war in Europe.
Who wins the award for the most fatuous and fantastical depiction of the now red-hot Cold War?..
