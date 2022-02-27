Kenyan response to Ukraine crisis puts SA to shame

In contrast to Kenya's clear condemnation, SA contorts itself with out-of-date clichés and contradictions while it coddles its tyrant friend in the Kremlin

Russia drove its tanks and fired its missiles over the international rule book this week and launched an unprovoked attack on neighbouring Ukraine, unleashing a new war in Europe.



Who wins the award for the most fatuous and fantastical depiction of the now red-hot Cold War?..