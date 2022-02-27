The road to Gomorrah for the people left behind by 'growth'
As the president trumpets the ANC's economic doctrine, life can feel like a biblical punishment for those abandoned by a system that serves only a BEE elite
It is one of those sunny March mornings in 2021 when the sky is clear and the air is crisp, but not here. There is a stench from the heavily polluted Jukskei River nearby and sulphur and dioxide from paraffin-fired stoves. The atmosphere, like the stench, is constant. Through the smoke and haze, a jumble of disfiguring scrap tin, wooden planks and cardboard and plastic sheets in which whole families live, crowds the eye; it is the same on the embankments, where heaps of rubbish fester in stagnant pools. To the naked eye, the sprawl is a study in monotony. Endless squalor joins endless squalor in a parade of human deprivation and environmental ruin.
This is London Road, one of the main entry points to Alexandra in Johannesburg, and I am driving with my guide, King, a Ghanaian South African who has lived in the township for well over a decade. When I arrive in Alexandra, in early March 2021, and first encounter the squatter settlement, I assume it’s been there all along — one of the township’s labyrinths of settled slums that have come to mark its social typography and economic status since the end of apartheid in 1994...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.