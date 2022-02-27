The road to Gomorrah for the people left behind by 'growth'

As the president trumpets the ANC's economic doctrine, life can feel like a biblical punishment for those abandoned by a system that serves only a BEE elite

It is one of those sunny March mornings in 2021 when the sky is clear and the air is crisp, but not here. There is a stench from the heavily polluted Jukskei River nearby and sulphur and dioxide from paraffin-fired stoves. The atmosphere, like the stench, is constant. Through the smoke and haze, a jumble of disfiguring scrap tin, wooden planks and cardboard and plastic sheets in which whole families live, crowds the eye; it is the same on the embankments, where heaps of rubbish fester in stagnant pools. To the naked eye, the sprawl is a study in monotony. Endless squalor joins endless squalor in a parade of human deprivation and environmental ruin.



This is London Road, one of the main entry points to Alexandra in Johannesburg, and I am driving with my guide, King, a Ghanaian South African who has lived in the township for well over a decade. When I arrive in Alexandra, in early March 2021, and first encounter the squatter settlement, I assume it’s been there all along — one of the township’s labyrinths of settled slums that have come to mark its social typography and economic status since the end of apartheid in 1994...