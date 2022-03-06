More AU countries are choosing closer ties with Israel, to their benefit

SA's grandstanding about Palestine and the world's sole Jewish state is leaving it increasingly irrelevant

SA got a huge wake-up call at the AU Heads of State summit in Ethiopia on January 6. Together with Algeria, it had spearheaded a campaign to rescind last year’s decision by the AU to grant Israel observer status. So convinced was the South African government that it would be successful in this task that department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela tweeted earlier that day that this had been an outcome of the conference. ..