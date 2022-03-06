More AU countries are choosing closer ties with Israel, to their benefit
SA's grandstanding about Palestine and the world's sole Jewish state is leaving it increasingly irrelevant
06 March 2022 - 00:00
SA got a huge wake-up call at the AU Heads of State summit in Ethiopia on January 6. Together with Algeria, it had spearheaded a campaign to rescind last year’s decision by the AU to grant Israel observer status. So convinced was the South African government that it would be successful in this task that department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela tweeted earlier that day that this had been an outcome of the conference. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.