Cartoon
SA’s position on Russia? Sit in Putin’s pocket and sing 'kumbaya'
06 March 2022 - 00:00
SA will not be calling out Russia, nor taking sides in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the country is encouraging the “kumbaya” approach, taking the lead from president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza...
