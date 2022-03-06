Solidarity with Ukraine should not come at expense of other struggles

Double standards are laid bare as the world extends sympathy to one beleaguered nation but ignores others

Last week, images of massive explosions hitting buildings in a city at night were widely shared on social media and presented as being from Ukraine. They were actually from Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the Occupied Palestinian Territories last May. While these images moved the world to sympathise and act for Ukraine, they failed to do so for the Palestinians — the very people on whom the bombs were falling 10 months ago. ..