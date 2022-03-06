The mood in the Kremlin's international broadcaster as the lights go off
Paula Slier reflects on steps taken against the Russian government's RT channel while those who spread falsehoods go unpunished
06 March 2022 - 00:00
A Ukrainian friend asked me about the current mood at the RT (Russia Today) headquarters in Moscow. While it might surprise some, yes, it is possible for someone who works with the Kremlin-aligned RT channel to be friends with someone who is on his way to Kyiv to fight alongside the Ukrainian army. During the last war, when I was reporting from among pro-Russian fighters in the east of Ukraine, he was firing at us from the opposite side. My friend works in security and has years of military experience behind him...
