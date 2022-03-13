A juvenile, tit-for-tat narrative downplays the impact and reach of the war in Ukraine

Economic fallout and ethics mean SA cannot 'sit this one out'

On March 6 the Sunday Times’ deputy editor, Makhudu Sefara, penned an opinion piece titled “The racist attitude of the West means this is not Africa's war (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2022-03-06-the-racist-attitude-of-the-west-means-this-is-not-africas-war/)”...