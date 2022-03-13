Living in a bubble only defers a day of reckoning with SA's inequality

For all its political manipulation, the July unrest was enabled by an environment of economic exclusion and the desperation of too many citizens

Eskom, which unleashed more load-shedding pain on the country this week, has by now pushed most of us beyond exasperation. For what ails us and our economy is not yesterday’s problem, but one that began more than a decade ago...