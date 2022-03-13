Service delivery will remain out of reach as long as key posts are left vacant
We need the president to lay down the law on time frames for appointing people to essential posts in the public service and at SOEs
13 March 2022 - 00:00
On July 20 last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders. He told them: “We need to acknowledge the impact of state capture and that the hollowing out of institutions had a direct impact on the capabilities of the state. We have made important progress and taken corrective measures, but there is much more work to be done.”..
