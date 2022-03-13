The JSC disgraced itself, but Ramaphosa did the right thing

It doesn’t detract in any way from the elevation of Raymond Zondo as chief justice to suggest the appointment is an uncharacteristically independent and even brave move by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is to be welcomed on all levels, and neatly lines up the succession of appeal court president Mandisa Maya as his successor when he retires just over two years from now...